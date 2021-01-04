Waunakee police arrest man, recover vehicle stolen in Lodi after brief pursuit

Police are seeking to identify this female in connection with a vehicle stolen in Lodi on Saturday and recovered in Waunakee on Sunday while a man was arrested.
Police are seeking to identify this female in connection with a vehicle stolen in Lodi on Saturday and recovered in Waunakee on Sunday while a man was arrested.
Police are seeking to identify this female in connection with a vehicle stolen in Lodi on Saturday and recovered in Waunakee on Sunday while a man was arrested.
Police are seeking to identify these females in connection with a vehicle stolen in Lodi on Saturday and recovered in Waunakee on Sunday while a man was arrested.
Police are seeking to identify these females in connection with a vehicle stolen in Lodi on Saturday and recovered in Waunakee on Sunday while a man was arrested.
Waunakee police arrested a man on Sunday and recovered a stolen vehicle after a brief pursuit, authorities reported.
The 2013 Chevrolet was stolen Saturday in Lodi in the 500 block of Madison Avenue, while items were stolen from other vehicles in the area, Lodi Police Chief Wayne Smith said in a report.
Orlando M. Pleadwell, 24, was the driver of the stolen vehicle who was arrested by Waunakee police on Sunday, Smith said.
Smith said police are attempting to identify the females in the pictures accompanying this story. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lodi police at 608-592-5401 ext. 1.
The incident remains under investigation and additional arrests are anticipated, Smith said.
Police included a reminder to people not to leave vehicles unlocked with keys in them, and not to leave valuables in them.
Man accused of killing sister held for trial tops recent notable crime-related news in Madison area
Madison man accused of killing sister held for trial
2 in car critically injured in crash when distracted driver runs milk truck through stop sign, Grant County authorities say
2 men arrested after locking another man in basement, Madison police say
Update: Area cleared after Madison police find no explosives in car on Near West Side
Update: 2 dead bodies found in town of Sun Prairie home; Dane County investigating
Madison police investigating after man found dead in Far East Side park
Former state probation agent charged with sexual assault for alleged inappropriate relationship with parolee
Family sues over cold weather death of Georgia man who left Madison Veterans Hospital
Catalytic converter thief caught on home security camera on Near East Side, Madison police say
2 killed in head-on collision on Highway 69 in town of Montrose, Sheriff's Office says
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.