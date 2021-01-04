Waunakee police arrest man, recover vehicle stolen in Lodi after brief pursuit

Waunakee police arrested a man on Sunday and recovered a stolen vehicle after a brief pursuit, authorities reported.

The 2013 Chevrolet was stolen Saturday in Lodi in the 500 block of Madison Avenue, while items were stolen from other vehicles in the area, Lodi Police Chief Wayne Smith said in a report.

Orlando M. Pleadwell, 24, was the driver of the stolen vehicle who was arrested by Waunakee police on Sunday, Smith said.

Smith said police are attempting to identify the females in the pictures accompanying this story. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lodi police at 608-592-5401 ext. 1.

The incident remains under investigation and additional arrests are anticipated, Smith said.

Police included a reminder to people not to leave vehicles unlocked with keys in them, and not to leave valuables in them.

