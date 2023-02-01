Waunakee man who delivers newspapers arrested for stealing checks, authorities say

A Waunakee man who delivers newspapers was arrested for stealing more than $10,000 worth of checks, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Hans E. Hanson, 58, an independent contractor who delivers newspapers, was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Dane County Jail on multiple counts of theft and forgery, with more charges possible, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said in a statement.

Hanson allegedly stole checks, altered them and cashed them.

Deputies have been investigating several fraud complaints across the northeast part of Dane County, where Hanson delivers newspapers, with multiple people reporting checks being stolen from their mailboxes.