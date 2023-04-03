A Waunakee man was arrested for a fourth offense of OWI after driving into a ditch in a construction zone on Friday night, Middleton police reported.
At about 7:55 p.m. Friday, Middleton police were sent to the 4300 block of Pleasant View Road on a report of a truck in the ditch, Lt. Tyler Loether said in a statement.
That segment of Pleasant View Road currently is closed for construction, Loether said.
The driver, David Zingg, 57, had a strong odor of intoxicants and an open bottle of vodka inside the vehicle. Zingg failed field sobriety tests and a chemical breath test indicated his blood-alcohol level was 0.20, resulting in Zingg being arrested for a fourth OWI, Loether said.
Zingg was taken to the Dane County Jail and also issued citations for open intoxicants and multiple moving violations, Loether said.
