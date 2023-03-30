A Waunakee man who struck and critically injured a pedestrian on East Washington Avenue in 2021, causing the man's death nearly a week later, was convicted Thursday of homicide by drunken driving.

Kemal A. Dzelil, 38, will be sentenced in May for causing the death of Kurt J. Maier, 36, of Sun Prairie, who had left work shortly before he was struck while crossing the 3300 block of East Washington Avenue on June 14, 2021, just after midnight.

The grandmother of Maier's young daughter told Reserve Judge David Flanagan, who took Dzelil's no contest plea on Thursday, that she and others had hoped Dzelil would also be sentenced on Thursday, but that will happen on May 8 after a pre-sentence report by the state Department of Corrections is finished.

Though Flanagan said he would not immediately sentence Dzelil, he revoked Dzelil's bail and ordered him to await sentencing in jail, over the objection of Dzelil's lawyer, A. Steven Porter.

Under terms of a plea agreement, Assistant District Attorney Lexi Keyes said she would seek no more than four years in prison for Dzelil. A change in state law that was effective as of November 2019 requires a minimum five-year prison sentence for homicide by drunken driving, but the law allows judges to sentence violators to less if the judge finds there is a compelling reason to do so.

Porter is free to argue for any sentence under the agreement. The conviction carries up to 25 years of combined prison and extended supervision.

Maria McCarthy, the grandmother of Maier's daughter, said four years won't be enough for causing Maier's death. She said Maier's father made the painful decision to end life support for his son on Father's Day 2021.

"My granddaughter will never have her father again, will never look at Father's Day the same again," she said. "That will be a constant reminder."

McCarthy said she and others wanted Dzelil to be sentenced on Thursday because they have waited nearly two years for something to happen and they just want the case to be over.

"I am asking and begging the court here to please, just let us finish this today," she said. "I think we've suffered enough and we should not have to be able to continue this. This man has shown no remorse for this whatsoever. And why should we have to keep being punished here? It's almost two years. We need to put this behind us."

A criminal complaint states Dzelil had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.13%, well over the 0.08% limit for drivers in Wisconsin, when he struck Maier.

A witness told police she and friends were in the backyard of a home on East Washington Avenue when they heard the crash and saw Maier in the road. She stayed with him until medical help arrived, the complaint states.

Dzelil initially left the scene but returned. The witness told police she smelled alcohol on him.

Dzelil told police he was driving home from an East Side bar when he heard a "loud bang" and turned around to see what happened, the complaint states. He said he saw a backpack in the road and returned to "help the guy." He said he had been drinking since late afternoon.

Another witness told police he was about 50 feet behind Dzelil's car, which did not swerve or change lanes before hitting a pedestrian in the road, the complaint states. The car did not stop, the witness said.