Waunakee man arrested for 2nd OWI after car crash
Waunakee man arrested for 2nd OWI after car crash

Two-vehicle crash in town of Westport

A family of four traveling in a rented 2020 Equinox on Highway M turning north onto Highway 113 was hit by a 2006 Acura traveling south on Highway 113 Friday night, Sgt. Pat Shellenberger said.

 DANE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A Waunakee man was arrested after he was involved in a two-vehicle crash in the town of Westport on Friday night, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said.

A family of four traveling in a rented 2020 Chevrolet Equinox on Highway M turning north onto Highway 113 was hit by a 2006 Acura traveling south on Highway 113, Sgt. Pat Shellenberger said. The crash happened at around 10:45 p.m. Friday. 

All four family members were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Acura, 20-year-old Kevin Abbott-Strittmatter Jr. of Waunakee, was also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Shellenberger said. He was arrested on a tentative charge of a 2nd offense OWI causing injury and cited for failure to stop at a stop light, no insurance and having open intoxicants.

