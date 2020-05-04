Waunakee man arrested for 4th OWI after deputy revives him from overdose with Narcan, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

A Waunakee man was arrested for fourth offense OWI early Sunday morning after a deputy revived him from an overdose with Narcan, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.

At 1:40 a.m. on Sunday, deputies responded to a report of an unresponsive man in a vehicle on Highway K and North Shore Bay Drive in the town of Westport, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said in a statement.

Arriving deputies found Kevin M. Reible, 35, not breathing and without a pulse and administered Narcan to revive him, Schaffer said.

Reible was taken to a hospital and later booked into the Dane County Jail for fourth offense OWI, Schaffer said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.