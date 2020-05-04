Waunakee man arrested for 4th OWI after deputy revives him from overdose with Narcan, police say

-
A Waunakee man was arrested for fourth offense OWI early Sunday morning after a deputy revived him from an overdose with Narcan, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.
At 1:40 a.m. on Sunday, deputies responded to a report of an unresponsive man in a vehicle on Highway K and North Shore Bay Drive in the town of Westport, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said in a statement.
Arriving deputies found Kevin M. Reible, 35, not breathing and without a pulse and administered Narcan to revive him, Schaffer said.
Reible was taken to a hospital and later booked into the Dane County Jail for fourth offense OWI, Schaffer said.
Jeff Richgels | Wisconsin State Journal
Online Reporter/Producer for Wisconsin State Journal
