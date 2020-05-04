You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Waunakee man arrested for 4th OWI after deputy revives him from overdose with Narcan, police say

Waunakee man arrested for 4th OWI after deputy revives him from overdose with Narcan, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Kevin M. Reible booking photo

Kevin M. Reible.

 DANE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A Waunakee man was arrested for fourth offense OWI early Sunday morning after a deputy revived him from an overdose with Narcan, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.

At 1:40 a.m. on Sunday, deputies responded to a report of an unresponsive man in a vehicle on Highway K and North Shore Bay Drive in the town of Westport, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said in a statement.

Arriving deputies found Kevin M. Reible, 35, not breathing and without a pulse and administered Narcan to revive him, Schaffer said.

Reible was taken to a hospital and later booked into the Dane County Jail for fourth offense OWI, Schaffer said.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics