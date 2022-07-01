 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Water leak displaces two households on the Far West Side, authorities say

Police lights
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL

A water leak in the trash room of a Far West Side building displaced two households early Friday, the Madison Fire Department said. 

The leak on the second floor of a building at 7933 Tree Ln. caused the building to be evacuated to avoid electrical hazards right be fore 9 p.m., said Cynthia Schuster, a fire department spokesperson. 

Firefighters found standing water on the first and second floor of the building and in the basement, Schuster said. 

Madison Metro provided evacuated residents with a cooling bus. 

