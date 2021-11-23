Watch now: Waukesha first responders talk about Christmas parade tragedy

Waukesha community leaders speak on the latest from the investigation into the incident in which a driver plowed through the city's Christmas parade Sunday evening.
An SUV sped through barricades and into a Christmas parade in Waukesha on Sunday, killing at least five people and injuring more than 40 others in a horrifying scene captured by the city’s livestream and the cellphones of onlookers.
Watch now: Bystanders looked on in horror as car plowed through parade (Warning: graphic content)
BREAKING: First video of a red Ford Escape breaking through barriers after mowing down parade goers and firing rifle into crowd in Waukesha, WI pic.twitter.com/QHDi2fsKDz— David Kimball (@wxandnews) November 21, 2021
This was recorded from the City of Waukesha’s Facebook account, which was streaming the parade.— Sam Kraemer (@SamKraemerTV) November 21, 2021
You can see a red SUV speed right past these band members, hear screams and then a law enforcement officer running. @fox6now pic.twitter.com/8lO5oRuP1I
A car just plowed through a crowd at a Christmas parade in Waukesha, WI.— Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 21, 2021
As many as 30 people people are reportedly injured.
Prayers up 🙏🏻
pic.twitter.com/lTEpo6nFZ7
Head-on street view of Red SUV deliberately running into #Waukesha high school marching band #waukeshaChristmasParade pic.twitter.com/h0rErovorA— Tweety Birdy⁷ 🎓 😊 (@_____Tweety____) November 22, 2021
At least 30 people injured after car runs through the #waukesha holiday parade in #wisconsin— Top Gay Newz (@topgaynewz) November 22, 2021
Praying for the victims of this horrific situation. pic.twitter.com/gdP3XW52YK
Footage of the Vehicle driving through the Christmas parade in Waukesha Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/GvS7FglY9g— MelvinB📡 (@MelvinBGlobal) November 22, 2021
Waukesha Xmas parade tragedy 1st video immediately after it happened pic.twitter.com/lHEt7Q5f6G— Ron J (The Buzz Report) (@RonJ_BuzzReport) November 22, 2021
Aftemath : Graphic Warning ⚠️ Of SUV plowed through during the Waukesha Holiday Parade. pic.twitter.com/wwKumdyqwI— JonCover (@JonCover2) November 22, 2021
Praying for Waukesha, Wisconsin— Art TakingBack 🇺🇸 (@ArtValley818_) November 22, 2021
pic.twitter.com/Fx20brgn1K