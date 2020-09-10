WATCH NOW: Video shows man fleeing from Monona police 2 days before he drowned in lagoon

It was unclear Wednesday if that was the Madison shooting that drew Monona officers’ attention to Freeman’s vehicle. Madison police did not provide a description of the vehicle involved in the house shooting.

The only other shooting reported by Madison police on June 27 occurred in the afternoon.

According to a criminal complaint, Freeman was also wanted on a warrant for three counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and one count of first-degree reckless injury for an April shooting in Madison. He had not been convicted in that case.

DOJ did not release additional information on how Freeman may have ended up in the lagoon.

A person believed to be Freeman was seen at 1:59 a.m. on surveillance video walking across the backyard of a woman who lives on Interlake Drive. The location is a 10- to 15-minute walk from where Freeman’s body was later found behind the Country Inn and Suites at 400 River Place, according to Google Maps.