WATCH NOW: Repairs begin after alleged OWI crash puts huge hole in side of Goodman Community Center
WATCH NOW: Repairs begin after alleged OWI crash puts huge hole in side of Goodman Community Center

A crash by an intoxicated driver Monday night put a huge hole in the side of the Goodman Community Center, Madison police reported.

The first officer on the scene about 10:30 p.m. reported that a black sedan had completely crashed through a brick wall and was now halfway inside the Goodman Center, 149 Waubesa St., police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The driver, Patrick S. Casey, 31, was cooperative and admitted to drinking, but also said he had been having trouble with his brakes, DeSpain said.

Casey was arrested on a tentative charge of operating while intoxicated, first offense.

