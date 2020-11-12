Watch now: Police stumped by theft of large, rare pine tree from UW Arboretum

The Arboretum has some surveillance cameras, including along trails and used in university research, according to UW-Madison Police spokesman Marc Lovicott, but none captured video of the theft.

"We believe the (thief/thieves) had to have used a flatbed truck in order to remove the tree, so our guess is that this crime occurred in the overnight hours," Lovicott said. "Based on tracks and debris left behind, we know the tree was likely dragged to Arboretum Drive, where it was loaded and driven away."

The 1,200-acre Arboretum is never closed, although there is a gate at the Visitor Center that prevents vehicles from using Arboretum Drive as a cut-through route.

It appeared a chainsaw was used to cut down the trees, which the Arboretum says were worth at least $13,000 combined. Stevens said the trees are softwood and not valued by woodworkers.

The Algonquin was planted in 1988 but was probably already a few years old by then, Stevens said. The White Fir was planted in 1981, according to UW Police. The Algonquin has a twin growing next to it that was not damaged.

Stevens said the Arboretum has occasionally seen smaller trees taken from the conifer section in years past.