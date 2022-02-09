Watch Now: 'My brother is in pain': Family demands Quadren Wilson be returned to hospital during roadway protest

The family of Quadren Wilson called for him to be returned to the hospital from the Dane County Jail during a demonstration at the Far East Side intersection where Wilson was shot by agents with the state Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation last Thursday.

The family's demands come after the Wisconsin State Journal on Tuesday published traffic camera footage of the immediate aftermath of Wilson's shooting, which shows bullet holes in his vehicle and a swarm of law enforcement officers descending on the scene in unmarked vehicles.

Attorney General Josh Kaul declined to comment on the shooting Wednesday, which is being investigated by the Dane County Sheriff's Office.

"Independent investigations into officer-involved critical incidents help ensure that everyone involved in those incidents and the public can have confidence in the results of those investigations," Kaul said in a statement.

While the DOJ typically investigates police shootings, the Division of Criminal Investigation's role in Wilson's shooting prompted the Sheriff's Office to handle the probe into Thursday's incident.

Wilson was wanted on a state Department of Corrections warrant, but it's not clear why authorities used so much force; his family says he was unarmed, was wearing an ankle monitor and was due to meet with his probation officer the next day.

DOJ spokesperson Gillian Drummond did not respond to questions about how and under what circumstances its agents typically conduct arrests.

Wilson was taken to jail on Saturday afternoon on a probation violation the day after undergoing surgery for what his family said was five bullet wounds in his back. The Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to questions about why Wilson was transferred to the jail so soon after his surgery.

At Wednesday's protest, Wilson's family voiced concern about his medical treatment at the jail, saying they were worried that he was at an increased risk for developing an infection.

"My brother is pain," Mane Morris, Wilson's brother, said at the protest. "He was literally calling my mom in tears. He's not asking to be released. He just wants medical help."

Dozens of protesters marched from a nearby gas station to the site of Wilson's shooting just after noon, shouting "No justice no peace" along with "Justice for Quadren." Wilson's mother, Stacy Morris, held a photo of her son as she cried for much of the protest. She declined to speak with reporters.

Wilson was shot at the intersection of Eastpark Boulevard and American Parkway shortly before 8:20 a.m. on Feb. 3. The Dane County Sheriff's Office did not confirm that Wilson was injured in the shooting until Tuesday.

Madison police officers were not involved in the shooting and did not see it, but were at the scene "assisting in the outer perimeter of the DCI investigation," a police spokesperson has said.

Questions over video

The video of the aftermath of Wilson's shooting published on Tuesday led some family members to question whether the video had been edited or manipulated by authorities.

At the start of the video, the camera is pointed away from the shooting, but then is turned by someone operating it remotely toward the scene after Wilson is shot and while he's being removed from his vehicle.

Some suspected the camera had been intentionally directed away at the time of the shooting.

Madison's traffic cameras can be programmed to behave in a number ways, permanently locking onto one direction or rotating at a fixed interval, said Tom Mohr, a city traffic engineer.

Law enforcement agencies like the Madison Police Department are given differing levels of access to the cameras via the city's IT department, which can include controlling them remotely, Mohr said.

