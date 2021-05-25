Watch now: Madison teen pleads guilty in UW Arboretum murders, will likely testify against co-defendant

It could be a challenge to find an attorney with the state Public Defender's Office qualified to handle a first-degree intentional homicide case who has a schedule open enough to absorb the large file that accompanies Sanford's case in time to represent him at a trial in October.

Prior to the couple's killing, Sanford and Potter Carre had gotten into disagreements with them about COVID-19 precautions being taken in the family's Near West Side home, according to a criminal complaint. A friend of Sanford also told police he overheard a conversation between Sanford and Potter Carre earlier in March 2020 in which "Miriam discussed with Khari the idea of how they could get money," the complaint says, and that Potter Carre told Sanford that her parents were rich. Potter Carre has not been implicated in her parents' killings.

The complaint states investigators used GPS data from Larrue's phone and video surveillance footage to track the movements of the minivan used in the kidnapping late on the night of March 30. The couple appeared to be dressed for bed when they were found.