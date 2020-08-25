WATCH NOW: Madison protesters sing, march, remember Black lives lost or injured by police

"Tonight we’re going to mourn, remember, celebrate victims and survivors of violence," Freedom, Inc. organizer Mahnker Dahnweih said. "And we’re going to make sure we fight like hell for the living."

Also commemorated at the event was the life of 11-year-old Anisa Scott, who died two weeks ago after a shooter fired into a car in Madison and struck her in the head. They said her death is also the result of broken systems that perpetuate violence.

Protesters invoked the names of George Floyd, who died after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for nearly eight minutes, and Tony Robinson, who died after being shot in a narrow stairwell during an altercation with a Madison police officer in 2015.

Madison resident Jessy Santiago, who was at the vigil, said she was out in the streets protesting because she wants Black and brown children to be able to feel safe playing. Santiago said her nephews have been stopped by police just for playing the outdoor treasure hunt game Pokemon Go.