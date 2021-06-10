Watch now: Madison police look to curb reemergence of roadside panhandling

He declined to provide any other name but "G.G." without being given money, but the name on the Veterans Affairs card the man displayed matched one in court records that showed a home address on Rethke Avenue where a publicly funded apartment complex for homeless singles and veterans opened in 2016. It's a little over a mile from where the man was panhandling.

At Eagan and East Towne Boulevard, 55-year-old Renee Duncan and a 17-year-old she described as cognitively delayed split time soliciting for money in the median. Duncan said the two have an arrangement under which he gets the morning and she gets the afternoon.

Duncan said she lost her apartment a few years ago after she could no longer work because of chronic pulmonary obstructive disease. She said she generally can make $20 to $50 in a day that she uses for motel rooms, cigarettes or food, but that she doesn't drink or do illegal drugs. She said she's trying to get federal disability benefits.

"Churches are all tapped out. Salvation Army's overcrowded. It's been an endless battle," she said.

Efforts to cut down on panhandling will "hurt a lot of people," she said. "A lot of people survive doing this. I'm being real. People have no other way ... besides this."