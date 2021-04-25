Watch now: Madison partygoer shatters SUV windshield during Mifflin Street Block Party

Madison police are investigating after a handful of Mifflin Street Block Party attendees stood atop an SUV and one man shattered the front windshield of the vehicle by stomping on it during Saturday’s drunken gathering.
Madison Sgt. Matthew Baker said police have tentatively identified the person seen in a video smashing the windshield and "charges may be forthcoming." Baker said he did not know whether the young man was a UW-Madison student.
In the video, which was obtained by the Wisconsin State Journal, the man is seen kicking in the windshield while standing on the hood of the white SUV and holding what looks to be a can of beer in one hand.
It's unclear whether police officers were nearby while the windshield was being smashed. They're not seen in the video. But at least four officers are seen in the background of a photo that shows partygoers still on top of the SUV after the window was shattered. Baker did not immediately respond to a question about why officers in the area did not prevent the SUV from being trashed.
Another video shows about a dozen people standing on top of the SUV in a crowd of hundreds of people closely packed together, almost none wearing masks during the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the health risks, several thousand revelers showed up to the 400 and 500 blocks of West Mifflin Street Saturday for the annual party, which was canceled last year because of COVID-19.
Keira Sundeen, who said the white Toyota Highlander in the video is hers, said the SUV’s windshield, sun roof and windshield wipers will need to be completely replaced. She’ll also need to repair significant body damage to the top of the car from people dancing and sometimes jumping on it.
Sundeen said she did not have time for an interview with the State Journal Sunday, but answered a few questions via a messenger app and confirmed the authenticity of a GoFundMe page she started to help pay for the damages.
“These past 24 hours have been really overwhelming,” she said.
She has not received a damage estimate yet, but said just the towing and salvage yard costs were upwards of $700. As of 4:15 p.m., the GoFundMe campaign had raised more than $2,700 of its $3,000 goal.
If the perpetrators end up paying for the damage, Sundeen said she will donate all of the money to the Center for Antiracist Research. She said someone damaging her car in broad daylight in front of the police while being videotaped “is a direct display of privilege.”
Sundeen said she lives in a house on Mifflin Street but decided not to participate in the block party because of the ongoing pandemic. But when she looked out her window, she saw the crowd surrounding her car, people crowd surfing and some dancing on top of it. Sundeen initially went over to the area and convinced people to get off of her car.
After Sundeen left, a friend called her and said the crowd was trying to flip her car and that a guy had just smashed its window. Sundeen said the police had barricaded off the area, so she couldn’t get back to protect the SUV.
Sundeen said Sunday that she is in communication with Madison police, and they have been “extremely helpful.”
Baker said several other vehicles were damaged during the block party, but he did not know if it was by the same suspect.
Madison police spokesperson Gracia Rodriguez said Saturday night that only four citations had been written for violating a prohibition on glass containers, disorderly conduct and open intoxicants on public streets. She said police were also investigating reports of property damage.
Baker said he did not have any additional updates.