Watch now: Madison partygoer shatters SUV windshield during Mifflin Street Block Party

Madison police are investigating after a handful of Mifflin Street Block Party attendees stood atop an SUV and one man shattered the front windshield of the vehicle by stomping on it during Saturday’s drunken gathering.

Madison Sgt. Matthew Baker said police have tentatively identified the person seen in a video smashing the windshield and "charges may be forthcoming." Baker said he did not know whether the young man was a UW-Madison student.

In the video, which was obtained by the Wisconsin State Journal, the man is seen kicking in the windshield while standing on the hood of the white SUV and holding what looks to be a can of beer in one hand.

It's unclear whether police officers were nearby while the windshield was being smashed. They're not seen in the video. But at least four officers are seen in the background of a photo that shows partygoers still on top of the SUV after the window was shattered. Baker did not immediately respond to a question about why officers in the area did not prevent the SUV from being trashed.