Watch now: Madison man gets 18 years in prison for 2020 shooting death

"Here you have someone who simply murdered someone else," Brown said. "It's not more complex than that. It's not deeper than that. It's a murder like we see with increasing frequency in Dane County over likely a small amount of a drug debt."

Cain-Roberson's public defender, Colleen Taylor, sought to explain her client's behavior by pointing to his drug use the day of the killing and alleging that the victim had robbed Cain-Roberson at gunpoint the winter before, although Cain-Roberson never reported it to police.

Taylor said that on the morning of the shooting, Cain-Roberson had used ecstasy for the first time and was also smoking marijuana. He saw Jammeh at the gas station and asked him why he had robbed him and Jammeh said something to the effect of he should have killed Cain-Roberson during the robbery.

"And he panics. He's high. He's not thinking clearly," Taylor said of Cain-Roberson. "He pulls out his gun and he does not have proper gun safety. He accidentally pulls the trigger."

She said that in his confusion, her client thought that first shot was from Jammeh, and so fired two more times.

Dane County Circuit Judge Nicholas McNamara said he didn't believe Cain-Roberson's story.