Watch now: Madison man gets 18 years in prison for 2020 shooting death
Watch now: Madison man gets 18 years in prison for 2020 shooting death

A 20-year-old Madison man, described in court Friday as smart and from a loving family, was sentenced to 18 years in prison after pleading guilty in July to first-degree reckless homicide in the shooting death of a former classmate on Madison's Far East Side.

Jalyn L. Cain-Roberson apologized to 18-year-old Dembo Jammeh's loved ones, especially his mother, for the shooting on June 30, 2020, after the two were involved in a dispute at a nearby gas station on East Washington Avenue.

"I wish that I could take it back. If I could undo it, I would," he said. "I know that (his mother) is scarred forever. And I know that's traumatic for her."

Deputy District Attorney William Brown said the truth about what led to Jammeh's death might never be revealed, but that it "obviously involves drugs."

He said that after the dispute at the gas station, Jammeh walked off toward the nearby Red Roof Inn at 4830 Hayes Road, and Cain-Roberson followed.

Surveillance video later showed the two walking next to each other and talking before Cain-Roberson ducked behind a fence, pulled out his gun and shot the unarmed Jammeh three times with hollow-point bullets, Brown said.

Authorities still haven't found the gun, Brown said, and Cain-Roberson cut off his long dreadlocks, smashed his phone and later lied to investigators in an attempt to evade responsibility for the crime.

"Here you have someone who simply murdered someone else," Brown said. "It's not more complex than that. It's not deeper than that. It's a murder like we see with increasing frequency in Dane County over likely a small amount of a drug debt."

Cain-Roberson's public defender, Colleen Taylor, sought to explain her client's behavior by pointing to his drug use the day of the killing and alleging that the victim had robbed Cain-Roberson at gunpoint the winter before, although Cain-Roberson never reported it to police. 

Taylor said that on the morning of the shooting, Cain-Roberson had used ecstasy for the first time and was also smoking marijuana. He saw Jammeh at the gas station and asked him why he had robbed him and Jammeh said something to the effect of he should have killed Cain-Roberson during the robbery.

"And he panics. He's high. He's not thinking clearly," Taylor said of Cain-Roberson. "He pulls out his gun and he does not have proper gun safety. He accidentally pulls the trigger."

She said that in his confusion, her client thought that first shot was from Jammeh, and so fired two more times.

Dane County Circuit Judge Nicholas McNamara said he didn't believe Cain-Roberson's story.

"What you've done is pretty much set up a pretty clear blaming-the-victim situation here," he said. "There's only one person to blame for this, and it's you."

He pointed out that Cain-Roberson's crime wasn't predicted by anything in his background. He had supportive teachers and family, McNamara said. "You're not coming from a world where what you did is just a daily or sort of weekly kind of experience."

Teachers who had him as a student at Madison's Sherman Middle School and East High School described him in statements to the court as "quiet, loyal and smart," "very introspective and intellectual" and "kind-hearted" and "respectful." A former coach and pastor said he was a good teammate who was "focused on his studies, his family and his church."

McNamara also sentenced Cain-Roberson to 12 years of supervision once he's released from prison.

