WATCH NOW: Hundreds of protesters in Madison demand justice for Jacob Blake

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered Saturday on UW-Madison’s Library Mall calling for the state Department of Justice to arrest the Kenosha police officer who shot Jacob Blake seven times in the back.

The demonstrators, led by a group of youth organizers, clapped and sang civil rights-era protest songs as they readied to march from Library Mall up State Street toward the state Capitol and Risser Justice Center.

For a number of the protest organizers, the police shooting of Blake, a Black man, hit too close to home.

Naomi Hollard, 22, grew up in McFarland, which has a majority white population, and recounted the experiences of her family members.

“My brother, who’s darker skinned than me, he would always get pulled over by the cops in front of our house,” she said. “Because of the color of our skin and how we look, we were seen as already criminal.”

For Hollard, organizing and showing up at Saturday’s rally meant she was able to take a stand against police brutality. When she heard about the shooting of Blake, she thought of her brother and her uncle, and it was the proximity of the shooting, roughly 100 miles from where she was raised, that motivated Hollard to get back out in the streets and organize peaceful demonstrations.