WATCH NOW: Hundreds of protesters in Madison demand justice for Jacob Blake

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered Saturday on UW-Madison’s Library Mall calling for the state Department of Justice to arrest the Kenosha police officer who shot Jacob Blake seven times in the back.
The demonstrators, led by a group of youth organizers, clapped and sang civil rights-era protest songs as they readied to march from Library Mall up State Street toward the state Capitol and Risser Justice Center.
For a number of the protest organizers, the police shooting of Blake, a Black man, hit too close to home.
Naomi Hollard, 22, grew up in McFarland, which has a majority white population, and recounted the experiences of her family members.
“My brother, who’s darker skinned than me, he would always get pulled over by the cops in front of our house,” she said. “Because of the color of our skin and how we look, we were seen as already criminal.”
For Hollard, organizing and showing up at Saturday’s rally meant she was able to take a stand against police brutality. When she heard about the shooting of Blake, she thought of her brother and her uncle, and it was the proximity of the shooting, roughly 100 miles from where she was raised, that motivated Hollard to get back out in the streets and organize peaceful demonstrations.
Going green
Proud of you, @Bucks#BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/85sdmAxFcm— Wisconsin Badgers (@UWBadgers) August 27, 2020
Backing the Bucks
Good for the Bucks sitting out the game today! Until people realize black rights are human rights! We will continue to protest and speak up! #EqualityCantWait— Marcus Cromartie (@Cromartie_M) August 26, 2020
'It's unacceptable'
“We can’t continue with the social injustice” pic.twitter.com/K20dteS2Pc— Wisconsin Badgers (@UWBadgers) August 27, 2020
'I think about my three boys'
Troy Vincent, NFL Executive VP of Operations, spoke candidly about the boycotts across professional sports yesterday.— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 27, 2020
Powerful moment on "Keyshawn, JWill & Zubin"
(via @ESPNRadio)pic.twitter.com/QExGfvIxfJ
From Stoughton's Adam Krumholz
This is disgusting. https://t.co/8RmVHfgaaf— Adam Krumholz (@AKrummm) August 26, 2020
'Black Lives are more important than sports. PERIOD.'
Black Lives are more important than sports. PERIOD. I’m going to need hockey, especially, to understand that. Where has the anti-racism “listening & learning” over the last months gotten the hockey community??— Sarah Nurse (@nursey16) August 27, 2020
Creating change
The same people who saying that the NBA protest won’t create change are the same ones who said @Kaepernick7 kneeling wasn’t going to change anything!!— Marcus Cromartie (@Cromartie_M) August 26, 2020
'There's several ways to protest'
What bothers me and what I’m tired of hearing, is after someone demonstrates or protest like the NBA players are doing now. So many people are quick to say.. “what’s that going to change..” Stop minimizing the movement, because YOU don’t agree with someone else form of protest! pic.twitter.com/3MHYDinrmq— Marcus Cromartie (@Cromartie_M) August 26, 2020
'Accountability and Racial bias issues need to be identified'
Tragic man, can’t stand continuing to see these instances happen across the country much less my home state of Wisconsin. Accountability and Racial bias issues need to be identified and attacked on all sides and overcome together. #JusticeForJacobBlake https://t.co/tB9g51n7S4— Joe Schobert (@TheSchoGoesOn53) August 25, 2020
Not us versus them
Not all cops are bad, not all black people are criminals, we are far more alike than media/society portrays. It’s not us vs them, it’s us vs us, humanity coming together to collectively raise the standard and level the playing field for everyone be able to live their best life.— Joe Schobert (@TheSchoGoesOn53) August 25, 2020
What children have witnessed
Since the start of the pandemic in March, our black children have witnessed a black man killed by the knee of a white police officer, heard about police killing a black woman killed sleeping in her home, and witnessed a black man shot 7 times in the back while entering his car.— Stu Jackson (@StuJackson32) August 26, 2020
....... which had three of his children inside. Unfortunately, the cycle of the underserved communities will continue and our children will be scared for life and unable to afford the therapy needed. #HowManyMore #EnoughIsEnough— Stu Jackson (@StuJackson32) August 26, 2020
How many could be avoided?
I had this conversation with my father on multiple occasions growing up. If you’re pulled over, you probably did something wrong. Be respectful, accept the consequences, and drive away. I wonder how many of these situations could be avoided if we had that conversation more often pic.twitter.com/rbI69hdJTR— Jordan Smith (@JTSmith222) August 27, 2020
We act like police are out here just mowing people down for no reason, but I have yet to see a video of someone being shot for respectfully complying with an officer. I know it’s an unpopular opinion, but I’m just tired of the lack of accountability. Always someone else’s fault.— Jordan Smith (@JTSmith222) August 27, 2020
A response from Jordan Taylor
Always open to share the conversations i had with my pops and we can compare/contrast bruh— Jordan Taylor (@JMTaylor11) August 27, 2020
“When it comes so close to home, it just really weighs on you that you have a responsibility to fight for justice. You just can’t turn a blind eye anymore, it’s home. It’s Wisconsin,” she said. “I want to make it so kids who look like me, who were raised in a small town 15 minutes from Madison, can feel safe.”
Demonstrators chanted Blake’s name, “Black Lives Matter” and “No Justice, No Peace” as they rallied on the mall.
“Make sure they hear you in Kenosha,” one organizer yelled.
Hundreds of protesters gathered in Kenosha on Saturday to march and rally for justice in the largest demonstration the city has seen since the shooting. The southeastern Wisconsin city of fewer than 100,000 residents has roiled with unrest since the Aug. 23 shooting.
The day of the shooting and the following day, demonstrators clashed with law enforcement and less-lethal munitions were used in an attempt to subdue the crowds as Kenosha businesses were set on fire. On Tuesday, demonstrations in Kenosha turned deadly as Kyle Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old Illinois resident, allegedly shot and killed two protesters with an AR-15 and wounded a third. Rittenhouse was arrested in Illinois and faces homicide and other charges.
Armed civilians were seen during protests Monday night on Madison’s Capitol Square.
Laëtitia Hollard, 17, of McFarland, said the presence of armed civilians around the Capitol during protests that took place earlier in the week scared her, and the shootings Tuesday night in Kenosha that took the lives of two people drove home how dangerous demonstrations can become.
“I’m 17 and I might be murdered fighting for my future — that really hit me hard. After a while you realize that’s how white supremacy works, that’s what they do to keep change from happening … I have no other choice, really,” she said. “We’re here because we’re fighting for our future, we’re fighting for our kids’ future.”
Demonstrators in Madison Saturday marched up State Street chanting “join us” and “white silence is violence” at patrons who sat on makeshift patios outside of open businesses.
Madison police blocked off traffic at intersections as the marchers made their way toward Capitol Square. Demonstrators wound around the Capitol and turned onto Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, where they stopped in front of the Risser Justice Center.
There, organizers called for demonstrators to pull out their phones and call the state Department of Justice to demand the arrest of Kenosha police Officer Rusten Sheskey and circulated a petition for protesters to sign.
The rally concluded peacefully just after 6 p.m.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.