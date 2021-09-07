 Skip to main content
Watch now: Home invasion, vehicle theft caught on camera
Watch now: Home invasion, vehicle theft caught on camera

Cottage Grove police this week released a homeowner's surveillance video of three people breaking into the residence on Aug. 26 and stealing a vehicle. Two of the three suspects, including one juvenile, were arrested in Madison later that morning, Cottage Grove Police Chief Dan Layber said. The thieves apparently used a garage door opener to gain access through the home's attached garage. 

