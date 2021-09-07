Cottage Grove police this week released a homeowner's surveillance video of three people breaking into the residence on Aug. 26 and stealing a vehicle. Two of the three suspects, including one juvenile, were arrested in Madison later that morning, Cottage Grove Police Chief Dan Layber said. The thieves apparently used a garage door opener to gain access through the home's attached garage.
Watch now: Home invasion, vehicle theft caught on camera
- STATE JOURNAL STAFF
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Circuit Judge Everett Mitchell never lost consciousness and got onto a stretcher on his own.
A house was struck Thursday morning as gunfire erupted in an East Side neighborhood for at least the third time in two weeks, Madison police reported.
A suspect left on foot after holding up the Stop-N-Go Thursday afternoon.
Paramedics were called 21 times during Saturday's game against Penn State.
Earlier in the day, a 64-year-old man was shot multiple times at Penn Park on the South Side in a separate incident, police said.
Lake Geneva man faces third OWI after crashing into Wisconsin Dells cabin with child in car, police say
A Lake Geneva man was released on a $1,000 signature bond after allegedly driving drunk with children in his car within the Mt. Olympus Resorts campground and striking a building.
A man with a revolver wearing all black robbed a Kwik Trip late Saturday night. Fifteen minutes later, a Walgreens was also robbed.
Woman who authorities say admitted to shooting Westfield man arrested for breaking bond in homicide case
The woman authorities said admitted to shooting a Westfield man in October 2019 has been arrested after breaking the conditions of her bond nearly a year after being released.
A possible case of mistaken identity led to an altercation in Portage that featured a machete.
The stabbing happened early Sunday on Monroe Street near Camp Randall stadium.