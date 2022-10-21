Two homes were heavily damaged after at least one of them exploded in the village of Oregon on Friday morning, authorities reported.

The structures, which a witness described as duplexes, are in the 800 block of Oregon Parks Avenue, the Dane County 911 center told the State Journal.

The Oregon Fire and Oregon Police departments could not immediately be reached for comment on the incident, which happened about 8:30 a.m.

Jon Mountford, who was getting ready to pour a driveway next door to the duplex that exploded, said the duplex was still under construction and unoccupied. He said burning debris from the explosion landed on another, completed and occupied duplex next door and burned most of it down.

He said no one was injured in the incident.

"Initially, I heard kind of a hissing and shortly after was an explosion," said Mountford, who was about 70 yards away from the duplex when it exploded. "It felt like a big gust of wind."

He said that a couple days ago, the owner of the duplex that exploded had turned the unit's gas on so that it could warm up and he could do interior finishing work.

No one was inside the half of the duplex closest to the duplex that exploded when the explosion occurred, he said. A woman and a boy live in that part of the duplex, he said, but they had left about a half hour before the explosion, which sent burning debris onto the woman's unit and ultimately burned the structure down. People living in the other half of that duplex were able to get out safely, he said.

The explosion comes two days after an attempted armed robbery occurred in the 800 block of Oregon Parks Avenue, Oregon police reported Thursday on the department’s Facebook page.

It was unclear if the locations were the same and whether the incidents were connected.

Mountford said that after the explosion but before the fire at the neighboring duplex was too heavy, he went inside to make sure no one was home and saved a dog.

"The dog was clearly terrified but OK," he posted on Facebook. "It's safe with a neighbor now. Everyone is extremely lucky for how big of an explosion it was.”

He said a person living there reported there was cat in the duplex as well but he didn't see it. The "cat would've had plenty of time to get out before the house was engulfed in flames," he said, and that took a "good 10 minutes."

The neighborhood where the explosion and fire occurred is in a northwest part of the village and made up of newer duplexes and townhomes.