WATCH NOW: Cleanup begins in Madison after vandalism, looting following Kenosha police shooting of Jacob Blake

Binkowski said he planned to board up the dozens of broken windows Tuesday and was considering covering every window to prevent more damage.

“We’re going to do what we need to do to protect the buildings and limit the damage,” Binkowski said. “I expect the city to do the same.”

Others were more sympathetic to the protesters.

“Lots of unrest in our city. Thankfully no one was injured,” wrote Ken Monteleone, owner of Fromagination, which had its windows shattered and some merchandise taken.

As he worked to reopen the cheese store Tuesday, Monteleone said he would try to remain active in healing the community.

“We support the community and the community has supported us,” he said.

Chef Tory Miller of the Deja Food Restaurant Group said his Capitol Square restaurants Graze and Estrellón would be closed Tuesday but that he stands with protesters and blamed police for provoking violence.