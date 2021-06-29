Watch now: Boaters forced to swim to shore after craft catches fire on Lake Monona, authorities say

Three occupants of a small jet boat were forced to jump out and swim to shore after their craft caught fire on Lake Monona on Monday night, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and Madison Fire Department reported.

Shortly before 11:30 p.m. Monday, the Sheriff’s Office Marine and Trail Enforcement team, along with the Madison police and fire departments, responded to Lake Monona after a caller reported observing a boat on fire and people screaming, Sgt. Kyle Keller said in a report.

The 17-foot 1976 Sundance boat was a few hundred feet from the shoreline of the 100 block of East Wilson Street when it became disabled in the water and a short time later caught fire, Keller said.

The owner tried to extinguish the flames with an on-board extinguisher, but could not, and the three occupants had to jump into the water and swim to shore, Keller said.

The Fire Department Lake Rescue Team launched from Olin Park and reached the burning boat as it was slowly drifting toward a floating dock, Fire Department spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster said.