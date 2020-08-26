WATCH NOW: Black community leaders in Madison join activists and call for peaceful protest

Protesters invoked the names of George Floyd, who died after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for nearly eight minutes, and Tony Robinson, who died after being shot in a narrow stairwell during an altercation with a Madison police officer in 2015.

"Tonight we’re going to mourn, remember, celebrate victims and survivors of violence," Freedom, Inc. organizer Mahnker Dahnweih said. "And we’re going to make sure we fight like hell for the living."

Madison resident Jessy Santiago, who was at the vigil, said she was out in the streets protesting because she wants Black and brown children to be able to feel safe playing. Santiago said her nephews have been stopped by police just for playing the outdoor treasure hunt game Pokemon Go.

"I want to be able to have Black folks walk on the streets and do what they want to do and be safe and happy, and not be stopped by the police," she said.

The group of around 400 marched from the top of State Street, around the Capitol Square and to the City-County building, where they demanded that the city cut funding from the police department in the 2021 budget and instead put that money toward supporting the Black community.