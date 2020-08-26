WATCH NOW: Black community leaders in Madison join activists and call for peaceful protest

A group of Madison's Black leaders joined demonstrators Tuesday evening, urging them to peacefully protest police brutality after two previous nights ended in looting, smashed windows, dumpster fires and damage to local businesses.
Michael Johnson, president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County, walked alongside young activists in a new strategy aimed at quelling the unrest ignited by the police shooting of a Black man in Kenosha.
"We got to hear directly from our young people," he said. "At the same time, we don't want to see destruction in our city."
Rep. Shelia Stubbs, D-Madison, Madison City Council President Sheri Carter and new Madison School District Superintendent Carlton Jenkins also called for peace.
Former Madison Mayor Paul Soglin, who joined the community leaders, said there are people who work or own businesses on State Street who are losing their homes because they don't have jobs.
"And people say, 'Oh, you're saying property is more important than people," Soglin said. "No. People are important and if we're going to heed the words of Dr. King and late Dr. Lewis, good trouble is what we're about. That means civil disobedience and protests, but it means nonviolent."
The community leaders' efforts, however, appeared only to delay the escalating tensions until the early morning. Some individuals smashed the front doors of the Public Safety Building and set a small fire outside of it. Others pelted rocks into windows of the Dane County Courthouse.
Shortly after 1 a.m., people shattered the windows of residential and commercial buildings along University Avenue and sent multiple dumpster fires rolling down the street.
Ain't no justice
The late-night events were a contrast to earlier in the evening when local activist group Freedom, Inc. hosted a candlelight vigil and march to honor the lives of those killed or injured by police, including Jacob Blake, the Black man shot by Kenosha police on Sunday.
A widely seen cellphone video showed at least one Kenosha police officer shooting at Blake's back as he leaned into his SUV, in which his three children were sitting. Seven shots can be heard in the video. An attorney for Blake's family said Tuesday that Blake was paralyzed and likely would not walk again.
Those in attendance sang out against police, read poetry, lit candles, marched around the Capitol, spoke of the pain they've experienced and wrote their hopes for the future on boards that were taped outside of the City-County building.
"Mama, mama, can't you see what police have done to me?" their voices lilted through the humid air. "They lock us up and shoot us down. Ain't no justice in this town."
Also commemorated at the event was the life of 11-year-old Anisa Scott, who died two weeks ago after a shooter fired into a car in Madison and struck her in the head. They said her death is also the result of broken systems that perpetuate violence.
Protesters invoked the names of George Floyd, who died after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for nearly eight minutes, and Tony Robinson, who died after being shot in a narrow stairwell during an altercation with a Madison police officer in 2015.
"Tonight we’re going to mourn, remember, celebrate victims and survivors of violence," Freedom, Inc. organizer Mahnker Dahnweih said. "And we’re going to make sure we fight like hell for the living."
Madison resident Jessy Santiago, who was at the vigil, said she was out in the streets protesting because she wants Black and brown children to be able to feel safe playing. Santiago said her nephews have been stopped by police just for playing the outdoor treasure hunt game Pokemon Go.
"I want to be able to have Black folks walk on the streets and do what they want to do and be safe and happy, and not be stopped by the police," she said.
The group of around 400 marched from the top of State Street, around the Capitol Square and to the City-County building, where they demanded that the city cut funding from the police department in the 2021 budget and instead put that money toward supporting the Black community.
YWCA CEO Vanessa McDowell pointed to the gentrification happening in South Madison that she said is pushing people of color out of the city because they can no longer afford housing. She said investment should also take the form of reparations for Black people.
“Invest means invest with no strings attached,” McDowell said. “Invest means trust us to know what we need for our own people, for our own community.”
Organizers said they understood the anger that resulted in some people shattering windows on Capitol Square and setting dumpsters on fire.
Dahnweih said the Black community is experiencing hurt and grief after seeing "our people getting murdered and shot up" by police.
"The fact that they're only breaking glass is even a testament to their restraint," Dahnweih said.
Said McDowell: "You scared of something happening to your building and your property? What about being scared about your very life?"
State Journal reporter Anna Walters contributed to this report.
Photos: Downtown Madison cleans up (again) after overnight vandalism
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.