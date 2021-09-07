Watch now: 'Beltline Bob' — familiar face for flat tires — to retire

Dane County Sheriff’s Deputy Eric Novotny came across a familiar sight Friday afternoon: a stranded vehicle along the Beltline corridor.
He readjusted the placement of traffic triangles already set behind the abandoned school bus, put out a couple of his own orange cones and attempted to contact the bus company about the vehicle pulled onto the shoulder of the frontage road but still technically in the driving lane.
Deciding the situation didn’t warrant an immediate tow, Novotny informed his partner about the bus before pulling his fitted-out, yellow Ford F-250 Super Duty pickup truck onto the Beltline to cruise the 16-mile stretch of highway for a few more days.
If your alternator has gone out or a tire blew somewhere along the Beltline during the past two decades, there’s a chance you’ve met Novotny — known by some as “Beltline Bob” — who retires Thursday after 20 years with the sheriff’s office free-of-charge roadside assistance program called the Freeway Service Team.
“Ninety-nine percent of the people who I make contact with doing this job thank me, which is unusual for a cop,” Novotny, 54, said.
In the past couple decades, Novotny, who makes up half of the two-deputy team, estimates the program has responded to more than 110,000 incidents and logged 1.2 million miles on the service trucks. The roadside assistance program — and by extension Novotny, who has been in the position since its inception in December 2001 — is referred to by some as “Beltline Bob.”
After failing to come up with their own catchy nickname for the program — “Badger Buddies” was the best they were able to do, Novotny says — the moniker came by happenstance: A dispatcher blurted out the term during a stressful call, a radio reporter heard it on the scanner and used it, and the name stuck.
“My name is not Bob, people actually believe my name is Bob,” he said. “If I wanted to change my nickname, I couldn’t.”
The goal of the program has remained the same over the past 20 years. It’s “more efficient and beneficial” for all to get stranded vehicles, errant debris and other minor hazardous road conditions cleared off the fast-moving freeway as soon as possible, Novotny said.
To accomplish that, the pickup trucks are equipped with tools to change flat tires, cans of gasoline and diesel for empty tanks, safety cones, shovels and other equipment to pick up debris, an electronic messaging board to direct drivers, fire extinguishers and other tools.
If a situation can be resolved in 10 minutes or less, the Freeway Service Team, which is staffed 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, can handle it. Novotny usually responds to 16 to 20 incidents during an eight-hour shift. And there’s been several times he’s had to fix his own flat tires.
The more traditional work hours are part of what initially attracted Novotny to the position 20 years ago, who had two young children at the time and spent the first 10 years of his career with the sheriff’s office working varying hours in other positions.
His retirement comes 30 years to the date of being hired by the sheriff’s office.
The Freeway Service Team plays a minimal role in enforcing laws, and the deputies, who still carry sidearms, don’t investigate traffic collisions. But he said the position has come with its fair amount of risk.
Last summer, Novotny, who is married and lives in Stoughton, said he had his closest call when a vehicle struck his open door as he was exiting to pick up a semi truck’s mud flap obstructing an eastbound lane.
“Every time I have to get out of my truck to do something, I have to have my head on a swivel,” he said. “There’s been quite a few times where I’d be kneeling down on the shoulder, changing somebody’s tire and all of a sudden I hear screeching brakes of somebody who is not paying attention and with my back turned, that is not a comforting feeling.”
Instead of aiding motorists on the shoulder of the six-lane highway as he did in the beginning, Novotny said he now attempts to resolve as many situations off the roadway as possible. He uses a “push bumper” on the front of the truck to get stalled vehicles into nearby parking lots.
Time has changed some aspects of the program. For example, Novotny was initially equipped with a phonebook and a cellphone for drivers to use if a tow truck was needed.
“Technology has improved; distractions have increased immensely,” Novotny said. “The way people should only concentrate on driving has not improved in the 20 years I’ve been doing this.”
There have also been sticky situations like in July 2007 — “one of the hottest days of the summer,” Novotny recalls — when an open-top box truck carrying sweet Vidalia onions packed in brine spilled its load on the highway.
“It wasn’t the smell of the onions or the onions themselves,” Novotny said. “People were saying, ‘Oh my God, were you crying your eyes out?’ No, they’re sweet onions, they’re fine. It was the brine.”
Novotny is a part-time teacher at Madison Area Technical College and instructs traffic incident management training for the state Department of Transportation, but he said he has no concrete plans for retirement.
Novotny isn’t too optimistic the extra free time will help him improve his bowling and golf skills, “which I both wish I didn’t like because I’m not very good at them.”
Know Your Madisonian 2021: Profiles from the Wisconsin State Journal's weekly series
They're your neighbors, co-workers or friends you may not have met yet. And they all have a story to tell.
