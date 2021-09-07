Watch now: 'Beltline Bob' — familiar face for flat tires — to retire

After failing to come up with their own catchy nickname for the program — “Badger Buddies” was the best they were able to do, Novotny says — the moniker came by happenstance: A dispatcher blurted out the term during a stressful call, a radio reporter heard it on the scanner and used it, and the name stuck.

“My name is not Bob, people actually believe my name is Bob,” he said. “If I wanted to change my nickname, I couldn’t.”

The goal of the program has remained the same over the past 20 years. It’s “more efficient and beneficial” for all to get stranded vehicles, errant debris and other minor hazardous road conditions cleared off the fast-moving freeway as soon as possible, Novotny said.

To accomplish that, the pickup trucks are equipped with tools to change flat tires, cans of gasoline and diesel for empty tanks, safety cones, shovels and other equipment to pick up debris, an electronic messaging board to direct drivers, fire extinguishers and other tools.

If a situation can be resolved in 10 minutes or less, the Freeway Service Team, which is staffed 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, can handle it. Novotny usually responds to 16 to 20 incidents during an eight-hour shift. And there’s been several times he’s had to fix his own flat tires.