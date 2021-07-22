Watch now: Authorities drain pond in connection with Windsor woman's disappearance, her husband's murder

Authorities on Thursday began draining the pond behind the Windsor home of a man accused in the killing of his father and suspected in the disappearance of his mother after a cadaver dog indicated the possible presence of human remains at the site.

Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said after the Madison police K-9 team took a dog onto the water, it "showed some particular behavior that leads us to believe there may or may not be some evidentiary items" in the area.

After marking several areas in the pond where the dog reacted with yellow buoys, authorities began hooking up hoses and a large pump to lower the pond from about 12 feet at its deepest to about 5 feet to help the Sheriff's Office's dive team search for evidence.

Investigators were assisted in the search by officers from the state Department of Natural Resources as they searched the pond behind the home at 4595 Oak Springs Circle, where 23-year-old Chandler Halderson lived with his mother, Krista, 53, and father Bart, 50, whose torso was found earlier this month in a wooded area in the town of Cottage Grove. Krista Halderson has not been seen since before the July Fourth holiday.