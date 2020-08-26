WATCH NOW: Agitators spark destruction Downtown after Madison's Black leaders, activists try for peace

After the windows of Papa John's Pizza were smashed, one of the protesters told an employee, "These people don't represent our movement."

"Well, I'm sorry, but they're part — they're with you," the employee responded.

As the crowd approached UW-Madison's campus, police followed in squad cars and ordered them to disperse. Instead, the crowd of around 150 headed down State Street, led by protest organizers who encouraged protesters to "stick together" so people wouldn't peel off to do damage.

The strategy worked somewhat, with only a few people breaking windows on State Street. Some broke into Walgreens and took items from the store.

At one point, individuals from the crowd fought a man for his phone because he had been taking a video or photos. The man was left with blood dripping down his face. He didn't want to give his name for fear that would make things worse, but said he didn't think the demonstrators were trying to seriously hurt him.

"It would be nice to get my phone back," he said.