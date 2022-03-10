Watch now: 4 Madison fire chief finalists explain what they would bring to city

Madison's Police and Fire Commission has released video interviews with the four finalists for the city's new fire chief.

The four candidates vying to become fire chief are: Scott Bavery, Tracy Burrus, Chris Carbon and Ted Higgins. All of them are Madison residents who have served on the Madison Fire Department in some capacity.

Each of them had 15 minutes to make their pitch for why they would be the best person to lead the Fire Department. Residents are encouraged to share input during public comment at the commission's Monday meeting or send comments via email to pfc@cityofmadison.com.

You can watch their interviews in English below. To view them in Spanish or Hmong visit: go.madison.com/chief-interviews.

Scott Bavery

Tracy Burrus

Chris Carbon

Theodore Higgins

