 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Watch now: 4 Madison fire chief finalists explain what they would bring to city

Madison fire chief finalists

The four finalists for Madison Fire Chief are, from left, Scott Bavery, Tracy Burrus, Chris Carbon and Theodore Higgins. 

 MADISON FIRE DEPARTMENT

Madison's Police and Fire Commission has released video interviews with the four finalists for the city's new fire chief. 

The four candidates vying to become fire chief are: Scott Bavery, Tracy Burrus, Chris Carbon and Ted Higgins. All of them are Madison residents who have served on the Madison Fire Department in some capacity. 

Each of them had 15 minutes to make their pitch for why they would be the best person to lead the Fire Department. Residents are encouraged to share input during public comment at the commission's Monday meeting or send comments via email to pfc@cityofmadison.com

You can watch their interviews in English below. To view them in Spanish or Hmong visit: go.madison.com/chief-interviews.

People are also reading…

Scott Bavery 

Tracy Burrus 

Chris Carbon 

Theodore Higgins

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics