Watch now: 3 allegedly kidnapped man in Madison, killed him in rural Columbia County

A man and two women are accused of kidnapping a man in Madison and driving the victim in his own vehicle to rural Columbia County, where he was shot and killed early Tuesday, authorities said.

Authorities had not released the name of the victim.

The three suspects, all from Madison, have been arrested and are being held in the Dane County Jail, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Thursday. The killing was targeted, and the suspects had some sort of relationship with the victim, authorities said.

Jesse J. Freiberg, 28, is being held in the Dane County Jail on a tentative charge of first-degree intentional homicide, along with Jakenya K. Patty, 21, and Laura M. Johnson, 38, both of whom are accused of being a party to the crime of homicide.

Madison police initially tipped off the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday about a potential homicide in the rural Portage area when Madison police arrested the three suspects after officers saw Patty try to run over Freiberg with a vehicle in the area of Williamson Street and South Few Street early Wednesday.

Officers saw the incident while responding to a report of a domestic disturbance just before 6:30 a.m., Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said at a news conference Thursday.

The vehicle, which belonged to the victim, missed Freiberg and crashed into a home on the 400 block of South Ingersoll Street, Barnes said.

Freiberg ran but was arrested a few blocks away, while Patty was detained at the scene, Barnes said. Officers found a handgun in the vehicle, he said, and learned other information from the suspects that led police to believe a kidnapping happened.

“As it unfolded, we started receiving bits and pieces of what could be a crime,” Barnes said.

He said investigators believe the kidnapping happened in the 300 block of North Brooks Street, where police later arrested Johnson while serving a search warrant.

Authorities searched numerous areas in Portage and the town of Lewiston, where the victim’s body was found Wednesday evening, Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brandner said in a statement.

Based on the initial investigation, the man was “assaulted, bound and placed in his own vehicle” in Madison on Tuesday, Brandner said. The victim was driven to a rural area west of Portage, where he was taken out of the vehicle and shot with a handgun, Brandner said.

The victim’s body was eventually found on Klappstein Road near Highway 16.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office was able to confirm the victim’s vehicle was in Portage during the early morning hours Tuesday, Brandner said.

Barnes commended Columbia County authorities who were searching for the victim and processing evidence as Wednesday’s storms approached.

“They stayed in there and were able to process that information to help bring closure hopefully to someone’s family,” Barnes said.

Freiberg has an extensive criminal history in Dane County stretching back to 2013. Most recently in October, he pled guilty to misdemeanor cocaine possession and a felony charge of fleeing police in a vehicle, charges that stemmed from two different incidents in February and January of last year. For the cocaine possession, he served 60 days in the Dane County Jail.

The court stayed Freiberg’s yearlong prison sentence for fleeing police and instead gave him three years of probation, according to court records.

Freiberg also pled guilty to felony domestic abuse charges in 2015, court records show.

Johnson’s criminal history in Dane County could not be confirmed. Patty does not have a criminal history in Dane or Columbia County.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Logan Wroge | Wisconsin State Journal Logan Wroge is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has been with the newspaper since 2015. Follow Logan Wroge | Wisconsin State Journal Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today