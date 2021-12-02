Watch Now: 18-year-old student arrested for having loaded gun in Madison's La Follette High School

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said there were extra police patrols at East and La Follette on Thursday afternoon and those would continue Friday.

Jenkins said the extracurriculars were cancelled after student input and to ensure safety after the day’s events.

East has seen an increase in police calls in this school year, the first fully in-person year since the COVID-19 pandemic and since the Madison School Board voted last year to remove police officers, known as school resource officers, or SROs, from the district’s four main high schools.

Barnes, a former school teacher and SRO, said that in the La Follette incident, “an SRO absolutely would have been great” and it was lucky police had the personnel to send someone to the school immediately after getting the call about the gun.

Barnes said SROs can develop relationships with students that allow them to know about potential threats at a school and to defuse them before they erupt. The School Board voted to remove the SROs amid the outcry following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, concerns about Black students being disproportionately disciplined at school and arrested, and years of pressure from local social justice activists.

The majority of Madison’s SROs were nonwhite. Barnes is also Black.