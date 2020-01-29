Was the six-week lockdown at Portage prison normal? A lack of data makes it hard to tell

According to the complaints, Long punched a male corrections officer 15 to 20 times on Oct. 22; Ahmed punched a male corrections officer five or six times and kneed him in the face Oct. 29; and Durley attacked a corrections officer on Nov. 8, causing him to lose consciousness and suffer significant facial injuries.

Fessahaye said the length of the lockdown was necessary to ensure the investigation of the assaults could be completed. She said inmates and staff needed to be interviewed, surveillance footage needed to be reviewed and phone calls had to be monitored. The DOC needed to make sure the incidents weren’t connected or part of a larger threat to ensure the safety of both staff and prisoners, she added.

"This is complex," Fessahaye said. "Especially when we have three separate ones (assaults) in a short period of time, we need to do our due diligence to make sure there isn’t anything else planned that maybe we are unaware of."

Movement limited

Fessahaye noted that a lockdown — the DOC calls it a "suspension of administrative rules" — is not what the public probably assumes.

"(It) doesn’t mean that people are locked in their cells 24/7, for an extended period of time," Fessahaye said.