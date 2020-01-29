Was the six-week lockdown at Portage prison normal? A lack of data makes it hard to tell

From November to December last year, Columbia Correctional Institution in Portage was on lockdown for 42 days — meaning inmates had no access to hot meals, laundry and family visits for about two weeks and limited access to recreational activities for the full six weeks.
Six weeks may seem like a long time for incarcerated individuals to have their daily activities restricted, but it's not known if the recent lockdown was out of the norm. That's because the state Department of Corrections says it doesn’t keep consistent data on the length or frequency of the events.
But it's going to start keeping track, said Makda Fessahaye, administrator for the Division of Adult Institutions, in an interview with the Wisconsin State Journal.
"That is data that, moving forward, we are going to track and have so that we can answer those questions," Fessahaye said after the State Journal asked for information to put the lockdown in perspective, including the number of lockdowns in the last two years and how long they lasted.
The State Journal first asked for the data Dec. 11. DOC made Fessahaye available for an interview last week.
Fessahaye, who started as prison administrator in January 2019 at the start of Gov. Tony Evers’ administration, said it's important for the public and corrections staff to understand how lockdowns work to inform security protocols and policy changes.
Based on her personal observations, Fessahaye said, lockdowns can last from one day to a few months. "It really varies" depending on the prison and the circumstances that prompt them, she said.
The last lockdown at Columbia Correctional Institution lasted for 27 days in January and February 2019, according to the Portage Daily Register.
Reasons for lockdowns include significant threats to staff or inmates, assaults, evidence of contraband such as drugs or weapons, disturbances or other emergencies.
Fessahaye said a lockdown is a last-resort measure that is used when staff members determine it "is the only tool that we have left to ensure that we’re maintaining safety and security."
Multiple assaults
At Columbia Correctional Institution, a maximum security prison in Portage, the recent lockdown lasted from Nov. 8 to Dec. 19. It was called in response to three assaults of staff members and one attempted assault over the preceding two and a half weeks, Fessahaye said.
In December, felony charges were filed against three prisoners for the alleged assaults: Jerome Long, 38; Abdifatah Ahmed, 28; and Timothy Durley, 30.
According to the complaints, Long punched a male corrections officer 15 to 20 times on Oct. 22; Ahmed punched a male corrections officer five or six times and kneed him in the face Oct. 29; and Durley attacked a corrections officer on Nov. 8, causing him to lose consciousness and suffer significant facial injuries.
Fessahaye said the length of the lockdown was necessary to ensure the investigation of the assaults could be completed. She said inmates and staff needed to be interviewed, surveillance footage needed to be reviewed and phone calls had to be monitored. The DOC needed to make sure the incidents weren’t connected or part of a larger threat to ensure the safety of both staff and prisoners, she added.
You have free articles remaining.
"This is complex," Fessahaye said. "Especially when we have three separate ones (assaults) in a short period of time, we need to do our due diligence to make sure there isn’t anything else planned that maybe we are unaware of."
Movement limited
Fessahaye noted that a lockdown — the DOC calls it a "suspension of administrative rules" — is not what the public probably assumes.
"(It) doesn’t mean that people are locked in their cells 24/7, for an extended period of time," Fessahaye said.
Normally, an inmate might start his day in the "day room" — a place where inmates can watch TV, play cards and socialize — get breakfast, go to the educational pod for a class, attend a treatment class, use the gym or weight room, visit with family or have a court call.
Under a lockdown, any of these movements can be limited, Fessahaye said. Many times inmates will be let out of their cells but have to stay in their housing area. Depending what kind of lockdown it is — whether it's to search for contraband, do an investigation or something else — and what prison it's in, more or fewer activities might be restricted.
"It varies," Fessahaye said. "Not all modified operations are the same."
At the start of the lockdown at Columbia Correctional Institution, inmates could not visit with family or friends, use phones, have hot meals, do laundry, take showers, use day rooms or do recreational activities. Inmates still had cold meals, health appointments and access to tablets and paper mail so they could contact family, according to DOC.
Gradually these "movements" increased until operations were back to normal, Fessahaye said.
According to DOC: Showers resumed on a regular schedule on Nov. 16. Phone calls resumed for select units Nov. 17. Visits, hot meals, phone calls for all units, laundry, and access to day rooms resumed the week of Nov. 24. Access to the gym and weight rooms didn't resume until Dec. 19.
Takes a toll
For the inmates, that was at least eight days without access to showers, nine days without being able to call their family, 16 days without clean clothes or hot meals and a total of 42 days where their normal activities were disrupted.
Eugenia Afinoguenova — a member of the Incarcerated Workers Organizing Committee, a support group for prisoners — said from conversations her group has had with inmates, lockdowns take a toll on those within the prisons. "People are just losing themselves," she said.
Ed Wall, former DOC secretary, said the reason a lockdown is only done in limited circumstances is because it can make a tough situation even worse.
"Lockdowns are hard on everybody," Wall said. "They’re not just hard on the inmates; they're hard on the staff. It disrupts the usual flow of business. It’s a trying time for both staff and inmates."
Fessahaye emphasized that lockdowns are reserved for "when we don’t have any tools left."
"We want to make sure we are ensuring the safety and security of the people in our custody,” Fessahaye said. "This is not something that we take lightly."
Portage Daily Register reporter Noah Vernau contributed to this report.