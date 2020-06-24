You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Warrants issued for 2 men in Rock County strip club shooting that injured 4, authorities say
alert

Warrants issued for 2 men in Rock County strip club shooting that injured 4, authorities say

{{featured_button_text}}
Rock County squad tight crop
Rock County Sheriff's Office

Warrants have been issued for two men in a shooting incident early Saturday that injured four people at a Rock County strip club, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Sheriff’s deputies were sent to the Blu Astor on Highway 51 between Beloit and Janesville about 2 a.m. Saturday on reports of shootings.

Investigators determined that four people suffered gunshot injuries and they were treated at local hospitals for those injuries. The four were not necessarily targets of the gunfire, Capt. Aaron Burdick said in a statement.

Burdick said arrest warrants with charges of first-degree reckless injury and recklessly endangering safety have been issued for Jaquczeas Antione-Amura Wiggins, 23, and Damont Deandre Green, 27.

81-year-old man killed in North Side shooting, Footville man arrested for 20-plus burglaries top recent notable crimes in Madison area

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics