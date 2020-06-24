Warrants issued for 2 men in Rock County strip club shooting that injured 4, authorities say

Warrants have been issued for two men in a shooting incident early Saturday that injured four people at a Rock County strip club, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Sheriff’s deputies were sent to the Blu Astor on Highway 51 between Beloit and Janesville about 2 a.m. Saturday on reports of shootings.
Investigators determined that four people suffered gunshot injuries and they were treated at local hospitals for those injuries. The four were not necessarily targets of the gunfire, Capt. Aaron Burdick said in a statement.
Burdick said arrest warrants with charges of first-degree reckless injury and recklessly endangering safety have been issued for Jaquczeas Antione-Amura Wiggins, 23, and Damont Deandre Green, 27.
