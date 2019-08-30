A Dane County court was in the process Friday of issuing a warrant for the arrest of a 30-year-old Madison man alleged to have kidnapped and sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl on the city's North Side last month.
Vincent Christopher Taylor Jr. is accused of first-degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 16, kidnapping, and other charges after he allegedly dragged the victim into his car in broad daylight July 3, then drove her to a parking lot and assaulted her.
According to the criminal complaint filed Friday, Taylor drove up next to the girl as she was walking to a Kwik Trip on East Washington Avenue near her home. When she refused his advances, he allegedly got out of his car on Schmedeman Avenue and grabbed her by the ponytail as she tried to run away, then put a towel over her face and put her in the back seat of his car.
Police say he then drove her about a mile west to a parking lot of an apartment complex on Ridgeview Court and assaulted her. Afterward, he reportedly drove her a little less than a mile south to the area of East Washington Avenue and Oak Street, where she was able to escape from the car while it was stopped in traffic and Taylor was distracted by a phone call.
There, a man in a parking lot in the area saw her shaking and breathing heavily, and he convinced her to let him drive her home.
The girl told police that throughout the ordeal she made attempts to escape or fight Taylor off, including hitting him with a bottle, scratching and biting him and attempting to call 911 while she was in his car.
Using DNA swabbed from the girl's neck, police and the state Crime Lab were able to identify Taylor from a 2018 case out of Broadview, Illinois, just west of Chicago, and a DNA profile in the FBI's Combined DNA Index System, according to the criminal complaint. Booking photos from the Chicago Police Department, as well as photos from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation and Facebook verified his identity, police said.
Taylor has not been arrested in Wisconsin, according to the state's online court records system. A 2012 report in the Chicago Tribune said he was arrested in Chicago on March 31, 2012, for allegedly punching an off-duty police officer. At the time, he was living in Berkeley, also a suburb west of Chicago, the paper reported, and had been arrested on battery charges three times before.