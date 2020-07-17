Warden resigns, 7 staff members fired from Portage prison after probe of April escape

Beard declined to name any other employees who were disciplined. He said Deputy Warden Lucas Weber and Security Director Brian Gustke ended their jobs with the department on Thursday but wouldn’t say if they were among the employees terminated, according to the AP.

Beard said six of the eight staff members have the right to appeal the disciplinary decisions through the state’s grievance process and the state Employment Relations Commission, while two others who were fired were still in their probationary period and are not eligible to appeal.

The Office of Internal Affairs, which was reinstated by the DOC in December, has conducted 90 interviews since the April escape. The DOC’s Division of Adult Institutions also conducted a review of the prison’s safety and security.

DOC Secretary Kevin Carr said the results of the personnel investigations and the review “reflect a combination of performance failures and long-standing, systemic issues” relating to security procedures at the prison.

The DOC will not release details of the issues identified related to safety and security, Beard said, but the agency is “taking steps to correct the issues at the Columbia Correctional Institution and applying lessons learned” to its other facilities.