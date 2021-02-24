Wanted vehicle theft suspect, armed felon arrested after detective spots them, Madison police say

A wanted vehicle theft suspect and an armed felon were arrested after a detective spotted them walking along East Washington Avenue on Tuesday afternoon, Madison police reported.

At 3:23 p.m., the detective spotted Kory L. Washington, 17, walking along East Washington Avenue with another young man, and patrol officers converged on the area to assist in contacting the duo, police spokesman Tyler Grigg said in a report.

JaQuann L. Williams, 18, complied with officers and was taken into custody at the scene in possession of a loaded handgun. He was later booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of felony bail jumping and felony possession of a firearm, Grigg said.

Washington was taken into custody after a foot pursuit and jailed on new tentative charges of resisting officers, along with prior charges of ID theft, operating motor vehicle without owner consent, and second-degree recklessly endangering safety, Grigg said.

