Wanted man who caused crash on Beltline caught after pursuit ending with use of stop sticks, police say
Devon I. Shumpert booking photo

Devon I. Shumpert.

 DANE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A wanted man who caused a crash on the Beltline on Thursday was arrested after a pursuit that ended when stop sticks were deployed against his vehicle, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Devon I. Shumpert, 26, of Milwaukee, was booked into the Dane County Jail on a probation warrant, but faces additional charges from Madison, Monona and Oak Creek police, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said in a statement.

Madison police first attempted to stop Shumpert at about 5:45 p.m. after it was reported that he caused a crash on the Beltline near John Nolen Drive, Schaffer said.

Shumpert fled in his 2020 Nissan Altima and the pursuit by Madison police was terminated. A few minutes later, Monona police attempted to stop the Altima, but Shumpert again fled, Schaffer said.

A Dane County deputy successfully deployed stop sticks at Monona Drive and Broadway, and with the assistance of the Wisconsin State Patrol, the Altima was stopped and Shumpert was arrested, Schaffer said.

