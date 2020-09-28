Wanted man arrested with stolen handgun after ramming vehicles trying to flee, Madison police say

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A wanted man was arrested with a stolen handgun on the Far East Side on Sept. 20 after ramming a squad car and another vehicle while trying to flee, Madison police reported.

Officers had been searching for Anthony McGee, 32, of Madison, as a suspect in a battery investigation when at about 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 20 an officer noticed a dark blue Mercedes that had been described as a vehicle McGee might be operating, officer Howard Payne said in a statement.

An officer pulled into a parking lot in the 4800 block of East Washington Avenue and parked behind the vehicle due to being fearful that if it was McGee, he might flee and likely was armed with a weapon, Payne said.

McGee appeared to be sleeping in the driver’s seat, but after officers attempted to contact him, he put his vehicle in motion and rammed both a squad car and a second nearby vehicle. Officers were forced to break a window and use an electronic control device to stop him from continuing to ram cars and arrest him, Payne said.