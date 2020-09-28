 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wanted man arrested with stolen handgun after ramming vehicles trying to flee, Madison police say
alert

Wanted man arrested with stolen handgun after ramming vehicles trying to flee, Madison police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Anthony McGee booking photo

Anthony McGee.

 DANE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A wanted man was arrested with a stolen handgun on the Far East Side on Sept. 20 after ramming a squad car and another vehicle while trying to flee, Madison police reported.

Officers had been searching for Anthony McGee, 32, of Madison, as a suspect in a battery investigation when at about 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 20 an officer noticed a dark blue Mercedes that had been described as a vehicle McGee might be operating, officer Howard Payne said in a statement.

An officer pulled into a parking lot in the 4800 block of East Washington Avenue and parked behind the vehicle due to being fearful that if it was McGee, he might flee and likely was armed with a weapon, Payne said.

McGee appeared to be sleeping in the driver’s seat, but after officers attempted to contact him, he put his vehicle in motion and rammed both a squad car and a second nearby vehicle. Officers were forced to break a window and use an electronic control device to stop him from continuing to ram cars and arrest him, Payne said.

Officers located a loaded stolen firearm and heroin and PCP after the arrest, and McGee was taken to the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, receiving stolen property, possession with intent to deliver heroin and PCP, first-degree reckless endangerment, and resisting/obstructing a police officer.

Fatal crashes, gun violence top recent notable crimes in Madison area

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics