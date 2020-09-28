Wanted man arrested with stolen handgun after ramming vehicles trying to flee, Madison police say

A wanted man was arrested with a stolen handgun on the Far East Side on Sept. 20 after ramming a squad car and another vehicle while trying to flee, Madison police reported.
Officers had been searching for Anthony McGee, 32, of Madison, as a suspect in a battery investigation when at about 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 20 an officer noticed a dark blue Mercedes that had been described as a vehicle McGee might be operating, officer Howard Payne said in a statement.
An officer pulled into a parking lot in the 4800 block of East Washington Avenue and parked behind the vehicle due to being fearful that if it was McGee, he might flee and likely was armed with a weapon, Payne said.
McGee appeared to be sleeping in the driver’s seat, but after officers attempted to contact him, he put his vehicle in motion and rammed both a squad car and a second nearby vehicle. Officers were forced to break a window and use an electronic control device to stop him from continuing to ram cars and arrest him, Payne said.
Officers located a loaded stolen firearm and heroin and PCP after the arrest, and McGee was taken to the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, receiving stolen property, possession with intent to deliver heroin and PCP, first-degree reckless endangerment, and resisting/obstructing a police officer.
Fatal crashes, gun violence top recent notable crimes in Madison area
5 occupants of SUV get out and rob 2 pedestrians at gunpoint on West Side, Madison police say
Protesters shut down Beltline near Monona Drive for a time Saturday night, police say
Woman charged with child neglect in infant daughter's drug overdose death in Spring Green
Madison police confirm 1 dead after West Side crash Thursday
4 people injured, flown to trauma centers after shooting in Mayville, authorities say
Authorities identify man found dead in Reindahl Park in Madison on Sunday
Motorcyclist dies at hospital after crash on West Side, Madison police say
Man shot 3 fellow residents of Mayville apartment, then apparently shot himself
Authorities identify motorcyclist killed in West Side crash on Tuesday night
Police: man set fire to homeless peoples' tent; fire damaged park shelter
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.