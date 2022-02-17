Wanted man arrested after hours-long standoff at Sauk County mobile home, authorities

A wanted man was arrested without incident after an hours-long standoff at a Sauk County mobile home on Wednesday, authorities reported.

The Sauk County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call just before 1:30 p.m. at the Bluff View Mobile Home Court, S7559 Highway 12 in the town of Sumpter, according to Sauk County Dispatch.

Deputies had received information that a 22-year-old man with an outstanding felony arrest warrant who had engaged in “threatening behavior toward another person” earlier in the day had returned to the residence, which was his home, Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister said in a statement.

Deputies contacted the man, who was not named, and he told deputies that he wouldn’t leave the home, claimed to be have a firearm and threatened to harm law enforcement with it, Meister said.

While deputies were negotiating, the man was seen inside the home and he appeared to be armed with a handgun, Meister said.

The Sauk County Emergency Response Team and Critical Incident Negotiations team were called to the scene and CIN members attempted to negotiate with the man for several hours, Meister said.

When the negotiations failed to produce a safe, voluntary surrender, ERT members “introduced chemical munitions into the home” and then entered it and were able to safely arrest the man for the outstanding warrant and numerous additional charges will be referred to the Sauk County District Attorney’s Office, Meister said.

No one was injured and the scene was cleared by about 8:15 p.m., Meister said.

Emily Hamer | Wisconsin State Journal Emily Hamer is a county government and criminal justice reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal. She also covers some general assignment and crime stories. She joined the paper in April 2019.