Wanted man, 2 others arrested, marijuana and guns seized in Janesville, police say

A man wanted on warrants and two others were arrested and marijuana and guns were seized in an incident Saturday in Janesville, police reported.

At about 9:10 p.m. Saturday, Janesville officers were investigating a complaint in the 200 block of South Jackson Street when they saw Anton May run inside a residence. May had active warrants for three counts of manufacture/delivery of cocaine, five counts of bail jumping, possession with intent to delivery THC, and felon in possession of a firearm, Sgt. Robert Perkins II said in a statement.

Police entered the apartment and found May hiding in a closet. Officers saw marijuana on a table and a search warrant was executed at the residence, resulting in the seizure of several firearms, Perkins said.

Police said that:

May, 42, of Janesville, was out on bond for Manufacture/Delivery of Cocaine, bail jumping, possession with intent to deliver THC, and felon in possession of a firearm. He now faces tentative charges of felon in Possession of a Firearm, Obstructing/Resisting an Officer, and four counts of Felony Bail jumping.

Aikisha Tyler, of Janesville, was arrested on tentative charges of Harboring/Aiding a Felon and obstructing/Resisting an Officer.

Jeffrey Mahalick, who is from Illinois, was arrested on tentative charges of Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Obstructing/Resisting an Officer, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

