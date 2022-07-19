Wanted Illinois felon kicks Green County deputy during arrest, authorities say

A wanted Illinois felon kicked a Green County deputy during his arrest in Broadhead on Monday night, Brodhead police reported.

At about 7:40 p.m. Monday, police in Brodhead acting on information obtained from village of Winnebago, Illinois police were attempting to locate Matthew William, 33, of Winnebago, Illinois, Brodhead Police Chief Chris Hughes said in a statement.

The warrants for the arrest of William were for failing to return to jail with the Winnebago County Illinois Sheriff’s Office; aggravated battery, resisting arrest, and obstructing police with Naperville and Rockford police; while village of Winnebago police also were looking for William for a domestic incident, Hughes said.

When police made contact with William in the 1000 block of 1st Center Avenue (Highway 11), William gave a false name and during the arrest kicked a sheriff’s deputy in the shoulder, Hughes said.

Police needed to use oleoresin capsicum spray after William refused to obey police command to stop resisting by using his body to prevent law enforcement from placing him in the back of the squad car, Hughes said.

William was booked into the Green County Jail on tentative charges of obstructing, resisting, and disorderly conduct, and he will be held in jail until a determination is made on the extraditable warrants out of Illinois, Hughes said.

Brodhead police were assisted by deputies from the Green County and Rock County sheriff’s offices.