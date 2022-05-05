'Wanted fugitive' arrested in Wisconsin Dells after multi-county police chase, authorities say

A "wanted fugitive" was arrested in the Wisconsin Dells Thursday afternoon after a police chase through Dane and Sauk counties that involved multiple law enforcement agencies, authorities said.

The FBI is handling the investigation, but little information was available about why the suspect was being pursued and what he was ultimately arrested for.

The chase started on Interstate 90/39 in Dane County around 1:20 p.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol said. Madison police and multiple other law enforcement agencies assisted with the chase, Madison police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said.

The driver traveled northwest into Sauk County and law enforcement pursued. State Patrol officers used spike strips to stop the vehicle, and took the suspect into custody in Sauk County, the State Patrol said.

Fryer said a male suspect was arrested in the Wisconsin Dells. The Lake Delton Police Department, which is just south of the Wisconsin Dells, said it assisted with the arrest of a "wanted fugitive" Thursday afternoon.

Madison police, State Patrol and Lake Delton police declined to provide more information on why the fugitive was arrested. The State Patrol deferred to the FBI, which is handling the investigation.

The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for further information on the chase and the arrest.

Lake Delton police said there is no danger to the public.

