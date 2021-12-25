Wanted felon found with stolen gun, drugs in Janesville, authorities say

A wanted felon was arrested with a gun and drugs on his person Thursday night in Janesville, authorities said.

Officers had been responding to an unrelated incident on the 200 block of Madison Street around 6 p.m. when one of them saw Curtis Walker, 25, of Janesville, who the officer knew had an outstanding warrant, Sgt. Wehmas said in a statement.

Curtis fled police when officers tried to stop him, Wehmas said, and officers eventually pulled Curtis to the ground. Officers found a stolen firearm in Curtis' waistband as well as cocaine, marijuana, ecstasy tablets and cash, Wehmas said.

Curtis had been on extended supervision for armed robbery and was taken to the Rock County Jail on tentative charges of a felon in possession of a firearm, resisting an officer, possession of stolen property and possession with intent to deliver cocaine, marijuana and MDMA.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.