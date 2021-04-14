Wanted Beloit man arrested after high-speed pursuit ends in crashes, authorities say

A Beloit man wanted on multiple warrants was arrested after a high-speed pursuit ended in crashes into multiple vehicles and a garage, authorities reported.

Shortly before midnight, Rock County deputies and Beloit officers were informed that David A. Quinones, 26, who was wanted on several felony and misdemeanor charges from a number of local agencies, was believed to be at a residence in the 900 block of 10th Street, Sgt. Josh Lund said in a report.

As law enforcement were heading to the scene, Quinones left the residence and was able to get to his 2009 BMW 750 before deputies and officers could box him in. Quinones fled south in the BMW at high speed, with authorities in pursuit, Lund said.

After turning onto Shirland Avenue from Hackett Street at the Illinois state line, Quinones attempted to pass vehicles in a no passing zone into oncoming traffic and the pursuit that had gone on for 1.1 miles was ended, Lund said.

Quinones continued to flee and crashed his BMW into a 2000 Buick LeSabre driven by a 52-year-old Beloit man at Shirland and Townline, then went through a yard in the 1900 block of Shirland, struck two parked vehicles – a 2013 Ford F150 and a 2018 Ford Escape – that were in a driveway and crashed into a detached garage, Lund said.