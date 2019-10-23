Rock County squad tight crop
Rock County Sheriff's Office

A Walworth man faces his fourth OWI offense after crashing his semi into a Rock County ditch early Wednesday morning, authorities reported.

Shortly after 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, Clinton Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, and Clinton Fire/EMS were dispatched to a report of a crash with injury in front of 8823 E. Highway 67 in the town of Clinton, Rock County Sheriff’s Sgt. Caleb Beutin said in a statement.

Authorities found a semi-truck and trailer in the south ditch laying on the passenger side, with the driver, Mark Noble, 49, of Walworth, in the cab unable to get out until the windshield of the semi could be removed, Beutin sad.

Investigators determined that Noble was eastbound on Highway 67 when he entered the south ditch, east of South Larson Road, causing the semi and trailer to roll onto its passenger side, Beutin said.

Noble was treated for his injuries at the scene and when deputies observed signs of impairment, he admitted to drinking alcohol earlier. Standardized Field Sobriety Tests showed enough evidence for Noble to be arrested and booked into the Rock County Jail for his fourth offense of operating while intoxicated, Beutin said.

Noble’s truck was carrying about 50,000 pounds of milk, with more than half spilling into the south ditch of Highway 67, Beutin said.

Madison Mallards pro shop arson, fatal hit-and-run arrest top recent notable crimes in Madison area

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Comments disabled.