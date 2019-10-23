A Walworth man faces his fourth OWI offense after crashing his semi into a Rock County ditch early Wednesday morning, authorities reported.
Shortly after 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, Clinton Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, and Clinton Fire/EMS were dispatched to a report of a crash with injury in front of 8823 E. Highway 67 in the town of Clinton, Rock County Sheriff’s Sgt. Caleb Beutin said in a statement.
Authorities found a semi-truck and trailer in the south ditch laying on the passenger side, with the driver, Mark Noble, 49, of Walworth, in the cab unable to get out until the windshield of the semi could be removed, Beutin sad.
Investigators determined that Noble was eastbound on Highway 67 when he entered the south ditch, east of South Larson Road, causing the semi and trailer to roll onto its passenger side, Beutin said.
Noble was treated for his injuries at the scene and when deputies observed signs of impairment, he admitted to drinking alcohol earlier. Standardized Field Sobriety Tests showed enough evidence for Noble to be arrested and booked into the Rock County Jail for his fourth offense of operating while intoxicated, Beutin said.
Noble’s truck was carrying about 50,000 pounds of milk, with more than half spilling into the south ditch of Highway 67, Beutin said.
Madison Mallards pro shop arson, fatal hit-and-run arrest top recent notable crimes in Madison area
Fire that destroyed pro shop at Madison Mallards Duck Pond was arson, authorities say
Man charged in hit-and-run crash that killed Northport pedestrian
Janesville gas station operator defrauded Libyan Embassy to pay tax, electricity bills, feds allege
Truck airborne for 60 feet before crashing into roof in town of Beloit, police say
Madison man arrested for exchange of gunfire after dispute at State Street apartment, police say
Man shot in face after he says estranged wife drives up to him, suspect in custody, Janesville police say
Man hospitalized after teen brother shoots him in arm in Sun Prairie, police say
Second suspect in North Side homicide arrested in Mississippi, Madison police say
Resident arrested for alleged arson at North Side home, authorities say
5 Madison teens crash stolen SUV, flee on foot, police say
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.