Wallet stolen by thief who broke window of car in Far West Side underground garage, Madison police say

A wallet and essential oils were stolen by a thief who broke out the window of a car in a Far West Side underground parking garage on Monday night, Madison police reported.
Officers responded to a burglary report in the 200 block of South High Point Road shortly before 11 p.m. Monday and the vehicle owner reported their car was locked and parked in an underground garage when someone broke the rear window and stole a wallet and the oils, officer Ryan Kimberley said in a statement.
Kimberley offered a reminder that it’s best not leave valuables in a vehicle, but to hide them if you do. This includes garage door openers and spare keys.
Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.