Viroqua man suffers life-threatening injuries in crash of truck, Amish buggy in Vernon County, authorities say

A Viroqua man suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday afternoon when the Amish buggy he was traveling in was involved in a crash with a feed truck in Vernon County, authorities reported.
At about 1:15 p.m. Thursday, Levi D. Stutzman, 18, was traveling north in the buggy on Highway 27, north of Traastad Road in the town of Franklin, when the buggy was involved in the crash with a tandem axle feed truck that was being driven north by James O. Mickelson, 57, of rural Cashton, Vernon County Sheriff John B. Spears said in a statement.
Stutzman was thrown from the buggy. He was taken by ambulance to Gundersen Health Systems of Lacrosse with life-threatening injuries, Spears said.
Mickelson was not injured in the crash, which remains under investigation, Spears said.
