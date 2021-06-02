Viroqua man dies when he crashes motorcycle into electrical pole in Vernon County, authorities say

A Viroqua man died when he crashed his motorcycle into an electrical pole in the Vernon County town of Harmony on Monday night, the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office reported.
The crash happened shortly after 7:15 p.m. on Highway O north of Highway 56 in the town of Harmony, Lt. Jason Crume said in a report.
Nicholas Miller, 40, was driving his motorcycle south on Highway O when he left the road and struck the pole, Crume said.
The crash remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff's Office and the Vernon County Coroner's office, Crume said.
It was the fourth traffic fatality in Vernon County in 2021.
