 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Viroqua man dies in rollover crash

  • 0

A 42-year-old man is dead after rolling his vehicle Tuesday on Highway 56 east of Viroqua.

Eiliv E. Ellefson, of Viroqua, was alone and traveling west on 56 at around 11 p.m. when he left the road, flipped and hit an embankment near Elm Drive, the Vernon County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. He was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at Vernon Memorial Healthcare.

It was the fourth traffic fatality in the county this year, the Sheriff's Office said. It remains under investigation.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

'A variant soup' causes COVID hospitalizations to rise across U.S.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics