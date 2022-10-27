Viroqua man dies in rollover crash, authorities say

A 42-year-old man is dead after rolling his vehicle Tuesday on Highway 56 east of Viroqua, authorities reported.
Eiliv E. Ellefson, of Viroqua, was alone and traveling west on 56 at around 11 p.m. when he left the road, flipped and hit an embankment near Elm Drive, the Vernon County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. He was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at Vernon Memorial Healthcare.
It was the fourth traffic fatality in the county this year, the Sheriff's Office said. It remains under investigation.