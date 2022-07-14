Virginia teen arrested for battering, robbing woman at town of Madison park, police say

A Virginia teen was arrested Tuesday for battering and robbing a woman at a town of Madison park on Friday, town of Madison police reported.

At about 7:20 p.m. on Friday, a town of Madison officer was flagged down by a woman who told him she had just been battered and robbed of her bag. The officer got and distributed a description of the assailant, who was not immediately found, Chief Scott Gregory said in a statement.

The woman said she was talking on her phone while near the playground equipment in Fraust Park when she was punched on the top and back of her head several times. She said she attempted to run but the assailant tackled her, grabbed her bag and ran east toward Fish Hatchery Road, Gregory said.

In the ensuing days, police obtained video surveillance from neighboring businesses and residential areas and saw a male wearing the mask and fitting the description of the robber given by the woman, including the stolen bag. The robber also was seen removing his mask and throwing the bag into a wooded area, Gregory said.

Officers believed they recognized the robber and that he was staying in the area. At about 5:30 p.m. Friday, the suspect was observed in the same area of the robbery and when they tried to contact him, he ran, but officers were able to catch and arrest him, Gregory said.

The suspect had the same Glo Gang ski mask the woman had described in her assault and that police saw him wearing in the surveillance video, Gregory said, adding that police believe he was searching for another person to rob when he was arrested.

The 17-year-old boy from North Chesterfield, Virginia was tentatively charged with resisting/obstructing an officer, possession of THC, battery, and robbery with use of force, Gregory said, adding that although the 17-year-old is being treated as an adult, police are not releasing his name as “we still consider him to be a juvenile as it relates to open record information.”