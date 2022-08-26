 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Violent Crime Unit investigating 'weapons violation' on North Side Friday morning, Madison police say

Police lights

The Violent Crime Unit is investigating a “weapons violation” on the North Side Friday morning, Madison police reported.

Police responded to the 1700 block of Packers Avenue for the weapons violation shortly after 2:30 a.m., Sgt. Ryan Gibson said in a statement shortly before 5 a.m.

No further details were released.

This story will be updated.

Courts reporter Ed Treleven's memorable stories from 2021

From the more than 240 stories I published in 2021, here are five that stand out in my mind for various reasons, because of their unusual subject matter, popularity among readers or the lasting impact the subjects of those stories will have. Most are different from the usual things I encounter in the courts every day.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics